Lukashenko: Current Generation Must Determine Country's Future Development

During a meeting with residents of the agro-town of Gorodets, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the important mission of the current generation, which will determine the country's future development, BelTA reports.

"Take care of what we have. This is ours. Make sure your children have a place to live and work," the head of state said.

The President emphasized the need for several districts across the country to implement reforms similar to those implemented in Gorodets in the near future. This must be done quickly, as this will serve as a guide for the younger generation.

"Why am I rushing [to implement transformation plans – news.by] somewhere – in industry, in the forests, in the countryside? So that they [the youth – news.by] can see how it should be," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "So that our generation, in the time that remains, can offer the youth, the new generation, a way to develop our country, and not even develop, but move forward. That's the whole point."