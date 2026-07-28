Lukashenko: Relations between Belarus and US, their dynamics, and prospects are currently good

Relations between Belarus and the United States, their dynamics, and prospects are currently good. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on July 28 while receiving a report from Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov, BelTA reports.

The head of state outlined the state of Belarusian-American relations, which Valentin Rybakov has been tasked with overseeing, as the main topic. "You have been given the honor and the enormous task of improving relations between the United States and Belarus. You work closely with John Coale. Please convey my best wishes to him and his lovely wife," Alexander Lukashenko said.

"The current situation in our relations, especially the dynamics and prospects, are good," the President emphasized, describing relations between Belarus and the United States.