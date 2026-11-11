Lukashenko Declares a Fundamental Shift in the Nature of Military Conflicts

A fundamental shift is under way in the nature of military conflicts — from classic combat operations to asymmetric, low-cost instruments of influence. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to this during a restricted-format session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, BELTA reported.

“Our Western opponents do not say without reason that ‘it is cheaper to mobilise algorithms than armies’ — that is a quotation. A fundamental shift is taking place in the nature of military conflicts — from classic combat operations to asymmetric, low-cost instruments of influence,” Alexander Lukashenko stated