SHKLOV DISTRICT — While the 1917 October Revolution brought positive transformations, it also contained dark chapters, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko noted on Saturday, explaining why the country has maintained the November 7 public holiday. The head of state shared his views during a working trip to the Mogilev Region, national news agency BelTA reported.

"I am no supporter of revolutions, and as a historian, I do not want to see this repeated here," the head of state said.

Nevertheless, Lukashenko preserved the holiday primarily out of respect for the older generation, for whom the date remains deeply significant.

"But we don't need any more revolutions. Millions of people perished in the aftermath of those events," the president noted. He pointed out that while the nation fought against foreign fascist invaders during World War II, the post-revolutionary civil war forced compatriots to kill one another. "We do not need that," he added.

At the same time, Lukashenko highlighted the positive geopolitical outcomes of the historical shift, noting that the revolution ultimately paved the way for Belarusian independence. "The consequences of the Great October were not bad for Belarus. It was the starting point for the gradual emergence of our country, our sovereignty, and our independence. Yes, we were divided in 1921 when Western Belarus and Western Ukraine went to Poland—we know all of this, it is part of history. But step by step, the independence of our country was born."

"Most importantly, I do not want to offend our elderly citizens. As long as people are ready to celebrate it, we will keep it. Besides, not everything was bad after October. The war was brought to an end back then. Collectivization, industrialization, and other policies lifted our agriculture and industry. A great deal was accomplished, and thousands upon thousands of factories were built. But there were dark pages as well," the Belarusian leader acknowledged. "As President, I have learned these lessons. You remember them too. Therefore, we will not allow past mistakes to negatively impact our people."

Lukashenko also recalled the political turmoil of 2020, describing it as an attempted revolution to overthrow the government. "But we prevented it. And that was our salvation. Otherwise, we would be sitting in trenches fighting today. We have already done enough fighting in our history. Our limit on revolutions ended a long time ago," the head of state concluded.