Lukashenko Declares Unity of Views on World Development between Belarus and Kazakhstan

Belarus and Kazakhstan share common views on global development. This position was expressed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan., BelTA reports.

"Regarding the international agenda and our approaches and views, I believe there is absolutely no difference. We share the same vision for the development of our world. We are proponents of multipolarity. We want the new countries that emerged, including after the collapse of the Union (the Soviet Union – Ed.), to be sovereign and independent. You know this very well, and so does your President," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted Kazakhstan's assistance to Belarus in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member: "You've been a great help to us. I primarily addressed my Kazakh friends. They not only supported us but also helped us work with other countries to ensure such support was provided."