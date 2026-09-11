Lukashenko Denies Family Business Rumors: “I Took Nothing From Anyone”

Lukashenko refuted rumors of commercial interests of the family: “I took nothing from anyone.”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on rumors of personal commercial interests of his own or of members of his family, BELTA writes.

“Some already scribble that my interests (in these or those spheres. — Ed.), in advertising my family. You do not even think about this. I took nothing from anyone,” the Belarusian leader stated.

He noted that in his family all occupy themselves with a concrete affair. For example, the youngest son Nikolai now serves in the army in the rank of lieutenant in one of the most complex subunits. But in parallel in free time he continues to master biotechnologies, which he studied in a higher school.

“All occupy themselves with a concrete affair. Nobody stole anything,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

He also drew attention that in these or those business questions members of his family first of all pursue state interests. “I say: ‘Well, you are children of the President; you will not go anywhere. When I will not be President, then already you will work more freely, as commercial people. Now — no,’” the President related of his harsh position in this regard.

“Therefore do not worry about this. You do not worry about me. Thirty years I did not steal, and in the 31st or 32nd year (in the post of President. — Ed.) I exactly do not intend to do this,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.