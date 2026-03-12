3.72 BYN
Lukashenko: Discipline is the foundation of any technological process
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko announced the beginning of a new stage in maintaining discipline. He made this announcement during a working visit to the Mogilev Region, BelTA informs.
"Discipline is the foundation of any technological process. This isn't because Lukashenko is a dictator. Discipline dictates technology. It's elementary; there's no need to invest money. It's the human factor. Without it (discipline – BelTA), it's a disaster," the Belarusian leader stated.
At the same time, he added, it's impossible to overdo it. "Gradually. We've passed one stage. Now we're moving on to the second stage," the President said.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that it's important for him to see the results of the current year, which will be indicative. He tells this to the industrial executives: "This year is a litmus test for you, a benchmark for your work."