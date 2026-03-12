Lukashenko: Discipline is the foundation of any technological process

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b72bb90-32b0-466a-afa3-131a334fda6a/conversions/5795ca31-271f-4539-b9a0-9792eda9d189-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b72bb90-32b0-466a-afa3-131a334fda6a/conversions/5795ca31-271f-4539-b9a0-9792eda9d189-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b72bb90-32b0-466a-afa3-131a334fda6a/conversions/5795ca31-271f-4539-b9a0-9792eda9d189-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b72bb90-32b0-466a-afa3-131a334fda6a/conversions/5795ca31-271f-4539-b9a0-9792eda9d189-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko announced the beginning of a new stage in maintaining discipline. He made this announcement during a working visit to the Mogilev Region, BelTA informs.

"Discipline is the foundation of any technological process. This isn't because Lukashenko is a dictator. Discipline dictates technology. It's elementary; there's no need to invest money. It's the human factor. Without it (discipline – BelTA), it's a disaster," the Belarusian leader stated.

At the same time, he added, it's impossible to overdo it. "Gradually. We've passed one stage. Now we're moving on to the second stage," the President said.