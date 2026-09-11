Lukashenko Discloses Details of His Talk With Potanin

Under the present policy of the United States to hold dollars in reserve is dangerous; better to invest them now in concrete projects, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated, sharing details of a recent meeting with Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, BELTA writes.

“The richest man in Russia. He is ready to invest. The only thing about which we theoretically reasoned — today Belarusians see and others: who today needs the dollar? Already nobody needs it,” the head of state stated.

He brought the example of Russia, a nuclear power, with which in the West they blocked several hundred billion dollars of gold and foreign-currency reserves. “One can imagine what will be with… Let the Emirates forgive me, our friends, who have approximately a trillion. What will they do with these dollars?” the Belarusian leader noted. “All see the policy which the United States conduct in the financial respect. To hold dollars in reserve is dangerous,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

“I, he says (Vladimir Potanin. — Ed. BELTA), understand this, we are ready to invest,” the head of state shared details.

The President recalled that the companies of Vladimir Potanin need quarry and mine equipment, including unmanned apparatuses. And on these directions Belarus is ready to cooperate, equally as in the humanitarian sphere: “There are Potanin scholarships. For God’s sake — to invest, to help in education, culture. There is a Potanin Fund. He is ready to finance.”

By the words of Alexander Lukashenko, in this same key the conversation also went during an earlier meeting with one more large Russian entrepreneur, Dmitry Mazepin.

The head of state also drew attention that both businessmen have Belarusian roots, and the mother of Dmitry Mazepin even now lives in Belarus.

“That is such friendly good relations and a desire to invest in some projects. Somewhere — to build a plant, somewhere — something else. We with him will still think on which concrete directions to cooperate. But the question concerned investments,” Alexander Lukashenko related of the meeting with Vladimir Potanin.

The President noted that in the conversation they agreed that sanctions are first of all a time of possibilities, when one must strain oneself and occupy oneself with the affair.