Lukashenko Discusses Creation of Academy of Intellectual Technologies with Minister of Education

The process of creating the Academy of Intellectual Technologies was one of the topics discussed during Education Minister Andrei Ivanets's report to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informed.

"We must establish a reputable center where the most talented and capable people will study. I emphasize: people. Therefore, this doesn't mean we'll just take students from 11th grade, even if they're talented kids, and no one else. We must avoid that. Anyone (aged or not, young or old), if they're talented and capable, should come there with a concrete proposal. And after we provide them with the opportunities to improve, learn, and create something in the labs, they will ultimately produce real products that society, our economy, and our state will need," the head of state said.