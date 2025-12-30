Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hasn't ruled out the possibility that the drone attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region

"Perhaps they wanted to provoke Putin at a time when peace is already within reach. To disrupt the negotiation process. There's a viewpoint that Putin will escalate, that he will abandon the peaceful path. But this morning, I already noticed: nothing of the sort. That's Putin for you. He doesn't rush. And he's right. There's no need to rush. There's a peaceful path—let's follow it," the head of state said.

"Well, if someone doesn't want to continue such provocations, how it will end is also clear. Therefore, I would still... I wanted to say 'advise'... Well, what advice should I give them? Whether you advise them or not, they're still doing things their own way in Ukraine. But I just want to warn you that this will end in disaster. Russia has the means to hit the decision-making centers with something that will leave no stone unturned," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

"We need to stop. We need to finally reach an agreement on peace next year. And I would very much like Donald Trump to be sincere in this regard. I don't want this to be a game or a performance, where Trump and the West as a whole, or European states, play the same role. I somehow suspect, if that's the case, that our 'brother English' are behind this. It's entirely possible," the head of state said.

"Such moments, when a terrorist attack is carried out against the President, are rare. And it never happens that someone high up doesn't approve of it. This is from experience," the President stated.