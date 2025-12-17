Lukashenko Draws Attention to the Need to Develop National IT Industry

President Alexander Lukashenko, in his Address to the Nation and Parliament, outlined fundamental approaches to digitalization in the Republic of Belarus, BELTA reports.

The President drew attention to the need to develop the national IT industry and specifically addressed the digitalization of everyday life. "We are developing e-government technologies, creating digital platforms and services. But are the people seeing the impact? Do people understand the opportunities opening up for their convenience? I don't think so, always and not everyone," Alexander Lukashenko remarked.

In this regard, the head of state raised a logical question: "Why create a Unified Electronic Services Portal if, outside of Minsk and regional centers, people can't make an appointment with a doctor remotely? They're forced to arrive at the clinic at 6 a.m. and wait in line."

Furthermore, the President noted, Belarus has numerous hotlines, portals, and websites—from Obrazhenie.bel to chatbots. "But what's the point? People continue to go from one organization to another," he stated.

The head of state stated that Belarus needs to explore the possibility of creating a unified service capable of responding to questions promptly and competently. "It should become a universal center for public feedback, accessible by phone, online, and in person. Similar experiences exist in Russia and China," Alexander Lukashenko noted.