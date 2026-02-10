Efforts to bolster defense capabilities took center stage at a meeting with the President on February 10. Discussions focused on armament systems and the development of the military-industrial complex. Given the complex geopolitical landscape and surrounding tensions, there is an urgent need to develop effective weaponry and produce the necessary munitions.

The meeting was mostly held in a closed format, but the key message from Alexander Lukashenko was clear: in light of the unprecedented militarization of Western countries, Belarus must stay the course—creating the tools needed to ensure its security. By the end of 2026, the country aims to establish its own production of standard ammunition.

The gathering included representatives from the security forces, government officials, industrialists, arms manufacturers, and financiers. The composition of those present underscores the multifaceted nature of national defense—it depends not only on generals but also on those working behind the scenes. Much of the discussion was classified, under the veil of “military secrecy.”

Lukashenko emphasized that in today’s world, only a self-sufficient nation can truly consider itself secure—one that can guarantee its own defense. “Whether we want it or not, I warned the Belarusian people long ago, and you know this too: we must strengthen our defense capabilities,” the President declared.

He added that the increased military presence at Belarus’ borders, especially from Poland, is cause for concern. “This is not something that happens by chance. People don’t spend money on tanks and ammunition without a reason,” Lukashenko explained. He further noted that, in response to Russia’s special military operation, Belarus has decided to intensify its military preparedness on an even larger scale.

Unprecedented Militarization of Europe

It’s no secret that the European Union has long shifted onto a military footing. Four years ago, EU countries spent roughly 60% less on defense than they do now. NATO is following suit—at this summer’s summit, alliance members agreed to increase military spending to 5% of GDP, amounting to enormous sums.

While politicians continue to cite the “threat from the East,” European defense contractors are rubbing their hands in anticipation. The expansion of military-industrial capacities across the continent is a clear sign of unprecedented militarization.

New Rheinmetall ammunition and explosive factories have opened in Germany, plans for new plants in the Baltics are underway, manufacturing capacities are being revived in Denmark, and the UK’s largest defense firm has increased production sixteenfold. Poland is constructing three new ammunition factories.

Against this backdrop, Belarus’ defense industry must stay alert and prepared.

Lukashenko: Belarus Must Have Its Own Production of Standard Ammunition

Despite the growing role of missiles and drones in modern warfare, President Lukashenko underscored that traditional weapons still determine the outcome of battles—and even individual clashes. “In the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, we see that conventional armaments play a crucial role. Systems like ‘Grad’—the Soviet-era ‘Katyusha’—proved highly effective for us during the Great Patriotic War, and today, similar systems continue to be vital,” he said.

It was previously decided that Belarus would produce its own artillery shells and missile systems like ‘Grad,’ and this plan is now being implemented. “There is no secret here. Look at what’s happening in Western Europe—major companies are increasing their ammunition production,” Lukashenko stated.

He recalled that the issue of domestic cartridge production had long been raised and is now resolved. “Grenade launchers will have their place in any battle, especially given our natural conditions. Therefore, we must produce our own grenades,” the President emphasized.

Summing up, Lukashenko pointed out that all these types of ammunition can be produced in sufficient quantities and stored effectively. “We can produce and stockpile them in abundance. Unlike drones, which cannot be stored in large quantities, we have enough warehouses for different types of UAVs,” he remarked.

The Key to Military Security

Belarus does not have any plans to attack; it continues to promote dialogue on the international stage and prepares solely for self-defense. The goal is to prevent the enemy from catching the country off guard. Modernizing the army, equipping it with advanced weapons, and developing its own defense industry are vital components of national security.

Lukashenko stressed the importance of organized production, warning everyone responsible: “God forbid anyone should fail to meet deadlines.” He also highlighted the need for clear division of responsibilities: “I don’t want the government to diverge from these issues. Each has their tasks. Funding is your responsibility, working with the finance minister, but organization and oversight must be handled by the State Secretariat and the Committee of State Control,” he said.

A report was delivered on various aspects of the Defense Ministry’s work. Behind closed doors, officials discussed numerous ongoing projects, many in collaboration with Belarusian scientists. The President’s attention to investment projects in the defense sector remains unwavering.

Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus, noted: “The meeting with the President was an intermediate review. The head of state always shows keen interest in large-scale investment projects in defense. We reported on several initiatives currently underway, including two projects that are being developed almost from scratch. We aim to complete these by year’s end.”