Lukashenko Envisions Doubling Trade with Russia’s Industrial Heartland

The level of development and the vast potential of Belarus and Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast make it entirely realistic to double their current trade turnover — already an impressive figure approaching one billion dollars. This was the confident message delivered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on 18 May during his meeting with Sverdlovsk Governor Denis Pasler, BELTA reports.

Welcoming his guest, the President recalled his earlier visits to the region and noted its formidable character. “From both history and present-day reality, I know well that your oblast is one of the central, truly Russia-forming regions,” Lukashenko said. He reminded his counterpart that in Soviet times the industrial might and output of Sverdlovsk were sources of genuine national pride. “Everything we could not produce on the periphery, we created here. The most advanced technologies were concentrated in your hands.”

The Belarusian leader described cooperation with Sverdlovsk as highly successful. In recent years, the two sides have built a trade turnover of nearly one billion dollars. Yet Lukashenko is convinced that both the development level and the inherent potential of Belarus and Sverdlovsk allow for far more ambitious goals.

“Given the scale of what we can produce together, a billion dollars is merely a passing milestone for us,” he emphasised. “It is only a matter of time before we double that figure.”

The President outlined several promising avenues for deeper collaboration: machine-building and agriculture, including increased supplies of equipment, foodstuffs and, if needed, mineral fertilisers. Belarus, he noted, has successfully adapted to sanctions and now faces no surplus in fertiliser production. “We have adjusted, and today we have no excess mineral fertilisers. Everything we once supplied — and even more — we sell on international markets at good prices and in full volumes.” Nevertheless, Minsk stands ready to support the Russian region if required.

Lukashenko also highlighted another often-overlooked area of strength: machine-tool building. “We frequently speak of machine-building and agriculture, yet we sometimes forget that both in the past and today we maintain a very high level of machine-tool development,” he said. “You should take this into account. It is extremely important for us. The President of Russia and I often discuss this issue with your ministers. They understand that without machine tools, nothing worthwhile can be created — especially in industrial powerhouses like Belarus and Sverdlovsk Oblast. We are ready to work together in this direction.”

A logical next step, he added, is to deepen industrial cooperation — “the very foundation and the future of our development and relations between Belarus and Russia. We are prepared to expand this cooperation in every possible way.” He cited the successful partnership between Belarusian giant BELAZ and the Russian company Pneumostroy mashina as a shining example.

When Western companies withdrew from the Belarusian and Russian markets, new opportunities opened. “We are ready to move forward in that direction as well,” Lukashenko said. He drew particular attention to optics and microelectronics — sectors Belarus has preserved and elevated since Soviet times and which are now highly relevant for Russia. “We have not only kept these industries alive, we have raised them to the required level. We already supply substantial volumes to the Russian Federation. If you need these products, take a closer look. We are prepared not only to sell but to create joint cooperative ventures and enterprises both here and on your territory to develop these fields further.”

The so-called sanctions, the President continued, have taught an important lesson: one must rely on one’s own strengths and pursue genuine import substitution. “It is a pleasure to hear that you are now producing your own aircraft, including civilian models — not to mention the serious strides made in your military-industrial complex.” These advances, he noted, will naturally pull Belarusian capacities forward as well. Repair bases in Belarus are gradually transforming into full-scale production sites for armoured vehicles, aircraft, and modern shipbuilding. “We are developing not merely repair work but the creation of contemporary complexes and machines. This is beneficial for us, and we are equally ready to work with Russia across all these directions.”

Oil refining also remains a priority area for closer ties. “Our adversaries are currently going to great lengths to disrupt normal operations at oil-refining enterprises,” Lukashenko observed. “We have two modernised refineries — Ambassador Boris Gryzlov knows this well — and we are always prepared to lend a shoulder whenever needed. If your region requires assistance in this sphere, simply inform the ambassador, and Boris Vyacheslavovich will relay the message. We will help you exactly as we help the whole of Russia today.”

Governor Denis Pasler noted that Belarus, which traditionally ranked 5th–7th among Sverdlovsk’s trading partners, had climbed to third place by the end of 2025. “Trade turnover is approaching one billion dollars. Taking into account the promising directions we have discussed today, I believe this is a threshold we will surpass already this year, while confidently advancing other joint projects.”