Lukashenko: Eurasia Needs a New Security Architecture

The formation of a new architecture of security in Eurasia must become the answer of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to existing challenges. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a sitting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member countries, BELTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko, speaking of the key directions of the work of the SCO, named security as the first of them.

“Challenges in this sphere are growing. Informational, diplomatic, financial-economic, and other sanctions pressure — these are the realities of the present day. In the arsenal of the powers that be there are already not only the technologies of color revolutions and hybrid influence. At present direct massive military aggression has demonstratively returned. Our answer to such a challenge must become the formation of a new architecture of security in Eurasia, the creation of a common space of trust and cooperation,” Alexander Lukashenko stated.