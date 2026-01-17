3.72 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
Lukashenko: Europe may have finally realized that it needs to be subject of international relations
Europe may have finally realized that it needs to be a player in international relations. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with Alexander Sokolov, Governor of Russia's Kirov Region, BelTA reports.
"We're certainly not happy that Europe has more problems than we do (referring to the recent heavy snowfalls and freezing weather – BelTA). And that they won't go anywhere without buying gas from the East, not just from the Western Hemisphere, at five times the price Russia has always offered. We're not happy. But frankly, I'm pleased that Europe has finally realized where its happiness lies. Long before any of the problems they've encountered, I publicly stated that Europe's place is with us, with Russia. This is our home, and that's where we should seek happiness," the head of state said.
"They didn't understand (then - BelTA). And even if they did, they lacked the courage and strength to implement. Today, Merz (German Chancellor - BelTA) has already stated that they need to pursue their own policy, and if the Americans impose tariffs, they are prepared to respond with higher tariffs," Alexander Lukashenko stated.
Photo: freepik.com