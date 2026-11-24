In 1996 the country stood on the edge of the abyss. The referendum became the starting point on the path of sovereign development. Thirty years have passed since then. Direct coercive pressure on Belarusians failed, yet pressure on the countries of the Commonwealth has not eased.

The information war continues. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with members of the board of directors of the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir”. The participants were media managers from CIS countries where the company’s branches operate.

The audience stands at 180 million people. On 24 November the head of state oriented the channel “MIR” to continue developing in order to retain its unique niche as an “interstate integrator” that objectively helps in conditions of information struggle.

The “MIR” channel is well known in Belarus: people watch its news, films and original projects such as “World Morning”, “Belarusian Standard” and “Everything Like People Do”. For 34 years in a row they have been on air, and the Belarusian representation of “Mir” plans to remain for no less a period.

New formats for MTRK “Mir”

Olga Shpilevskaya, Director of the National Branch of the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir”:

“I think the channel will exist for a very long time because we are looking for new forms and ways of presenting information. We want to become even more interesting for our young audience, because it is important for us to preserve a common information space. If we speak of integration unions, the CIS is the only integration union that has its own mass media and its own single information space. As practice shows, this is of no small importance, because information owns people’s minds; it is what shapes public opinion and what we lay down for our future generation.”

“Mir” broadcasts in four time zones

The “Mir” television and radio company broadcasts in Russian across four time zones. The founding countries — Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — remain on the button. “Mir 24” reaches even wider — 25 states, including Bulgaria, Germany and Israel; “Mir” is also watched in America.

Given such a diverse audience, the board of directors meets quite frequently. It is headed by the Press Secretary of the President of Russia and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov. On 24 November in Minsk, at the Palace of Independence, the media managers were received by the head of state. “Mir” will definitely always be supported in Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko assured all participants of the meeting that they can regard both Belarus and its capital Minsk as their home. “You have come home,” he said.

The President noted that the audience of MTRK “Mir” is respectable — more than 180 million people, a figure not every television and radio company can boast of. “There may be larger companies. But the level of the people who watch and analyse your programmes is very high,” the Belarusian leader is convinced.

He said that he himself watches the “MIR” channel every day: “I will say frankly, there is not a day when I do not press the button several times and at least turn on the news.”

“Today the world is very restless; today in the world we are at war. But so far we are fighting on the information field, in the mass media. I often say: thank God that it is still only in the mass media and has not spilled over into some conflicts, as events are happening in Ukraine today,” the President said.

“Therefore, for now we are fighting in the media. Perhaps this war will end well — somehow it will subside. If we only fight in the media, that is still more or less tolerable. But you get it — journalists get it,” the Belarusian leader stated.

The total audience of “Mir” is 180 million people. They exert significant influence on the Eurasian space.

Lukashenko: “MIR” is watched by all heads of state of the CIS

“The latest research we conducted shows that people watch television very seriously. I see that in Belarus people take television seriously, without abandoning the internet,” the head of state said.

He noted that Belarus reacts immediately to the appearance of any destructive information on the internet: “We, without hesitation, take appropriate measures, whatever they may squeal from all sides. Because stability for the state is the most important factor. We went through this in 2020. And we do not want it to be repeated. And then it was primarily our journalists who came under attack.”

Moreover, the President shared information that in the CIS all heads of state also watch the “MIR” channel. He knows this from conversations with foreign colleagues during international meetings.

MTRK “Mir”, Alexander Lukashenko emphasised, plays a substantial role in the space of the Commonwealth, and the decision to create it was correct. “It was conceived when the Soviet Union collapsed. It was the right thing to do — to preserve this single information space. Then as now, developing, it acts as a unifying instrument and a platform for dialogue in the information space,” the President stated.

“I am glad that such a channel exists, and Belarusians will do everything so that it develops. For us it is an important ‘weapon’ for the defence of our common (information. — Ed.) space,” the head of state stressed.

Thirty-four years is a certain milestone. Everyone understands that television cannot remain the same, even as it was a few years ago. If one treats the “button” precisely as a segment with development potential, reinforcing it with an internet audience, there will be no low ratings.

Filling with the right content

“Alexander Grigoryevich, many thanks for this meeting. We are always genuinely glad to come to the beautiful Belarusian land, and in Minsk we really feel at home. This applies to absolutely everyone. Thirty-five years of the CIS, 34 years of ‘Mir’, and ‘Mir’ is indeed a very important resource that unites the information field in the post-Soviet space. This is a very complex task, and over all this long time ‘Mir’ has managed to show an example of responsible journalism. If ‘Mir’ had not been able to show this example, it would simply have collapsed. Because each shareholder country quite rightly demands that its interests be properly reflected in the work of such a huge television and radio company. Both the internet segments and social networks are working. They manage to be filled with the right content — not the toxic kind where there is very little truth but a great deal of malice, but the right kind, where stories are told about our countries, the post-Soviet space, about how countries are confidently following the path of strengthening their sovereignty and independence,” noted Dmitry Peskov.

Part of the conversation with the executives was held behind closed doors. The information front has always been no less hot than any other. Therefore the results were shared by the Chairman of the Board of CJSC “Interstate Television Company ‘Mir’”, Radik Batyrshin.

“If we speak about development prospects, we understand that in conditions when the television viewing of young audiences is moving into social networks and the internet, production in other formats is necessary: reels, vertical videos, podcasts — everything that is characteristic of zoomers with clip thinking. It will be better if we, professional journalists, people who have been engaged in this all their lives, make the product, than if they watch content in these formats that cannot be classified as educational or constructive,” he noted.

In other words, the future of MTRK “Mir” is not a fight for ratings against national channels, but subtle work to preserve the status of the only common platform for dialogue in the post-Soviet space — the unique niche of an “interstate integrator” that objectively must help, in conditions of information struggle, to keep peace in the world.