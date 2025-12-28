Lukashenko: Everyone in Belarus has equal opportunities, they just have to work hard

Every child, regardless of their circumstances, should be surrounded by care and attention during these holidays. This was the idea behind the "Our Children" campaign, which the Head of State was guided by. It is held annually, and senior officials, heads of enterprises, banks, businesses, and public associations always join the marathon of good deeds. Today, Alexander Lukashenko personally congratulated the children. 2,500 children from across the country came to the Main New Year's Tree at the Palace of the Republic.

Alexander Lukashenko attends the vibrant children's festival year after year. For children, it's a double holiday – the holidays are also coming up... The weather adds to the New Year's spirit – what would New Year's be without snow, the city was covered in snow the day before... No matter how life unfolds, everyone should feel the holiday spirit...

President: A country is always strong in traditions

"A country is always strong in traditions. If there are traditions, then there is a country. That means there is something special about this country," the President emphasized. It is precisely the presence of such traditions that distinguishes Belarus from other countries, Alexander Lukashenko noted.

"We have had a very good tradition for a long time – during these pre-New Year holidays, to greet you, the little ones, the adults, your teachers, caregivers, parents – everyone who has small children and is involved in raising them. It's a good tradition to congratulate our children, to visit them. Especially those who really, really need it. Although there are no children in the country, no children in the world, who don't need attention and gifts," the head of state continued.

In this regard, the President expressed special gratitude to everyone who contributes to ensuring that this charity event for children takes place every year. "I want to thank our adults," said Alexander Lukashenko. "Thank you for the attention you give to our children during these pre-New Year holidays."

For the President, there are no strangers to children. Everyone must be surrounded by attention. That is why this New Year's event has become a long-standing Belarusian tradition. Following the example of the First President, all government officials, ministers, business leaders, businessmen, and community activists are there during these days where children need them. With gifts, congratulations, and... In total, a million children are involved in the events of the charity event in one way or another. The President's idea - a marathon of good deeds on New Year's Eve - proved very necessary and timely.

Lukashenko: In Belarus, everyone has equal opportunities, they just have to work hard

"I realize that there are completely different children in this room. The popular notion is: different children." Of course, they are different – including in their positions. But, my dears, believe me from life experience: we may all be different in childhood, but today, more than ever, we all have equal opportunities. We just need to work hard,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

The head of state noted that education is paramount for schoolchildren. “If you study, it means you have a good future. It means you will become the people you look up to. So, without any lectures – study. If you miss this time, you will never catch up with it. It will simply run away from you,” he emphasized.

The President thanked the teachers and educators

Such a simple, yet fatherly, parting word. And although adults' advice isn't always to their liking, teenagers will definitely heed this. Alexander Lukashenko also extended kind words to those who daily educate the younger generation.

In this regard, the President noted that educators and teachers were present with the children in the Palace of the Republic hall. "Thank you for the enormous work you put into our children. I know how difficult it is. Perhaps the state isn't giving you the attention it should. Please advise us, and we will definitely correct this shortcoming," the head of state assured.

Alexander Lukashenko once again thanked the educators for raising true Belarusian patriots. "And if you raise patriots, then you yourselves are patriots. And you must definitely be these patriots," he added.

New Year's Fairytale at the Palace of the Republic

A big surprise for the children: a captivating New Year's performance - with Father Frost and Snegurochka, of course. A gripping story with fairytale characters and rousing musical excerpts. The protagonist will find himself in a whirlwind of magical adventures - but in the end, as in any good fairy tale, good triumphs over evil.