Lukashenko Explains Reasons for Some Countries' Dissatisfaction with Belarus – DPRK Cooperation

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During the talks with Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko explained why some states would be less than enthusiastic about cooperation between the two countries, BelTA reports.

"Like you, I support developing ties without regard for other countries, which, of course, would not be enthusiastic about our relations. Because they are competitors," the Belarusian leader said, addressing Kim Jong-un.