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Lukashenko Explains Reasons for Some Countries' Dissatisfaction with Belarus – DPRK Cooperation
During the talks with Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko explained why some states would be less than enthusiastic about cooperation between the two countries, BelTA reports.
"Like you, I support developing ties without regard for other countries, which, of course, would not be enthusiastic about our relations. Because they are competitors," the Belarusian leader said, addressing Kim Jong-un.
"Our economies are complementary; we need each other, and let's move in this direction. We will learn from the past, from our mistakes. And we will do everything to ensure that relations between the DPRK and Belarus are exemplary," the Belarusian leader emphasized.