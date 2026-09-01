Lukashenko Expressed Hope that SCO would Occupy Key Position in the World

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization would occupy a key position in the world.

The Belarusian leader noted that it was important to listen carefully to what Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the summit. "He said the most important thing: without the SCO, there can be no movement in the world. As it was once the case, remember, without the Soviet Union, not a single issue was ever resolved. I would like the SCO to take its place. And so that no one in the world could move without approval or some kind of nod from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the President said. "Xi Jinping's statement was something like this: the prospects for peace should be determined by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. We have already reached this point. We talk about this a lot. We have a huge population, and we have colossal resources in Eurasia and in the SCO territory. But we have few concrete actions."

Alexander Lukashenko explained the specific cases he had in mind with examples: "Financial and economic sanctions are being imposed against SCO states. So what? Silence. The US is trying to strangle China with tariffs – a trade war. It's not over. So what? Moreover, aggression has been committed against an SCO member state, Iran. So what?"

"At least a decision should have been made on these pressing issues. At least they should have gathered, discussed, condemned, and demonstrated their role. Unfortunately, this did not happen," Alexander Lukashenko added.