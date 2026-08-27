Lukashenko Expresses Condolences to President of Nepal over Victims of Flood and Landslide

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of condolences to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel over the numerous casualties resulting from the flood and landslide, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"It is with profound sorrow that the Republic of Belarus learned of the numerous casualties and destruction caused by the flood and landslide in Nepal," the message of condolences reads.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the head of state expressed his condolences to the country's leadership and the families and friends of the victims at this difficult time for Nepal. Alexander Lukashenko wished a speedy recovery to the injured and the recovery of all missing persons, as well as strength to the people of Nepal in overcoming the consequences of the natural disaster.