Lukashenko Expresses Congratulations to President of Botswana on Independence Day

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the President of Botswana, Duma Boko, as the country celebrates Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"The Republic of Botswana stands as an example of a highly efficient state structure and sustainable institutional development on the African continent. Economic diversification, a pragmatic course of socio-economic development, and a commitment to democratic principles have rightfully established your country as a respected leader in the region," the congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State reaffirmed Minsk's unwavering readiness to expand a comprehensive dialogue with Gaborone. "I am convinced that joint projects in industry, agriculture, and education will lay a solid foundation for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership for the benefit of both peoples," he emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Duma Boko excellent health and happiness, and the people of Botswana -peace and prosperity.