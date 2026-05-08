Lukashenko expresses hope for normalization of complex and tense situation in the world

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope for a normalization of the complex and tense situation in the world. He made this statement to journalists in Moscow, BELTA reports.

"I have always been calm. And even more so today. Everything will be fine. Everyone wants to live. No matter how you journalists present this material from different angles, everyone wants to live. Americans, Ukrainians, Russians, and Belarusians. Therefore, everything will be fine. Life is at the core," the head of state said confidently.