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Lukashenko expresses hope for normalization of complex and tense situation in the world
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko expresses hope for normalization of complex and tense situation in the worldnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97a25557-2a5b-4e2f-86ff-7faa375fa8d7/conversions/61aee445-68a1-4fc7-84d1-65e6a902dc04-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97a25557-2a5b-4e2f-86ff-7faa375fa8d7/conversions/61aee445-68a1-4fc7-84d1-65e6a902dc04-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97a25557-2a5b-4e2f-86ff-7faa375fa8d7/conversions/61aee445-68a1-4fc7-84d1-65e6a902dc04-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97a25557-2a5b-4e2f-86ff-7faa375fa8d7/conversions/61aee445-68a1-4fc7-84d1-65e6a902dc04-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope for a normalization of the complex and tense situation in the world. He made this statement to journalists in Moscow, BELTA reports.
One journalist asked if the President felt calm despite everything happening around him.
"I have always been calm. And even more so today. Everything will be fine. Everyone wants to live. No matter how you journalists present this material from different angles, everyone wants to live. Americans, Ukrainians, Russians, and Belarusians. Therefore, everything will be fine. Life is at the core," the head of state said confidently.