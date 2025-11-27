Lukashenko Expresses Interest in Developing Belarusian-Palestinian Cooperation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

This holiday symbolizes the just desire to preserve one's identity, strengthen statehood, and independence, the Belarusian leader noted.

"Achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East and the establishment of the State of Palestine in accordance with the decisions of the United Nations General Assembly are the unconditional foundation for ensuring long-term stability in the region," the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus and Palestine have established long-standing friendly ties based on a solid foundation of partnership, mutual respect, and trust.

The head of state reaffirmed his sincere interest in developing Belarusian-Palestinian cooperation in areas of shared interest for the benefit of both peoples.