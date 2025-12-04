Lukashenko Expresses Opinion on Algerian President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko praised the personal qualities of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with whom he recently held talks during an official visit to the country. He made this statement at a meeting with Abdelsalam Mohamed Al-Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Agency, BelTA reports.

"I am very pleased that after my visit to Algeria and talks with the Algerian President… By the way, he is a very thorough, intelligent, and experienced person. I really liked him. He is completely down-to-earth. So, after this visit, some additional projects have emerged that we agreed to discuss with you. These are trilateral projects," the head of state said.