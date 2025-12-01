Lukashenko Expresses Readiness to Expand Economic Cooperation with UAE

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44047b3b-05a9-4fb9-9512-210b9aaf8859/conversions/28f92c87-ba1f-4171-8231-e3f74d4892d5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44047b3b-05a9-4fb9-9512-210b9aaf8859/conversions/28f92c87-ba1f-4171-8231-e3f74d4892d5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44047b3b-05a9-4fb9-9512-210b9aaf8859/conversions/28f92c87-ba1f-4171-8231-e3f74d4892d5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44047b3b-05a9-4fb9-9512-210b9aaf8859/conversions/28f92c87-ba1f-4171-8231-e3f74d4892d5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the national holiday – Federation Day. BelTA reports, citing the head of state's press service.

"Under your visionary leadership, the UAE has become a model of sustainable progress, technological innovation, and the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. Your strategic approach has ensured a high level of well-being for its citizens and earned the country well-deserved respect on the international stage," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that the warm relations between Belarus and the UAE are based on principles of respect and goodwill. "I am confident that strengthening our partnership, based on friendship and shared goals, will help open new horizons for cooperation and bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

Congratulatory messages from the Belarusian leader were also sent to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"It is worth noting that your fruitful work and strategic vision are contributing to the country's economic potential and the growth of its authority on the international stage," the congratulatory message reads to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. "Belarus highly values its constructive relations with the Emirates. I am confident that through joint efforts and a mutual focus on results, we will be able to infuse new content into our cooperation, expand its practical dimension, and implement significant initiatives in trade, economic, and investment spheres for the benefit of both peoples."