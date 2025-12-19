Lukashenko Extends Congratulations to KGB Officials and Veterans on Their Professional Holiday

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/731368fa-6acf-4be0-996f-2d7f55011c93/conversions/cfa09ead-faa1-487f-9c94-a1a5ab9a982a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/731368fa-6acf-4be0-996f-2d7f55011c93/conversions/cfa09ead-faa1-487f-9c94-a1a5ab9a982a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/731368fa-6acf-4be0-996f-2d7f55011c93/conversions/cfa09ead-faa1-487f-9c94-a1a5ab9a982a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/731368fa-6acf-4be0-996f-2d7f55011c93/conversions/cfa09ead-faa1-487f-9c94-a1a5ab9a982a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the officials and veterans of the State Security Committee (KGB) on their professional holiday - The State Security Officer Day, BelTA informed.

"Created during the most crucial period of the Belarusian statehood formation, the special service has been at the forefront of defending the sovereign interests of the Motherland for more than a hundred years. From generation to generation, KGB officers improve their accumulated expertise and efficiently solve the most complex tasks, responding to national security challenges," the congratulatory message reads.

The President thanked everyone who holds true to the traditions of their predecessors and devotes all their energy, knowledge, and skills to combating external and internal threats to the state on a daily basis. "The times place unprecedented demands on you: each of your successes is a strong contribution to key political decisions on which the fate of the state and its people depends on," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state addressed special words of gratitude to veterans of the state security apparatus: "Your devotion to our Motherland and professional duty is the best example and teacher for current and future generations of security officials.”