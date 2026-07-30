Lukashenko Extends Congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Throne Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the 27th Throne Day Anniversary, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.

The head of state has noted that since Mohammed VI's accession to the throne, Morocco has opened a new, successful chapter in its centuries-long history. "Thanks to wise reforms, large-scale modernization of production, and a consistent industrial policy, your country occupies a leading position among African countries in terms of industrialization and economic development," the congratulatory message reads.

"Minsk is seriously interested in expanding cooperation with Rabat in all promising areas," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian President wished the King of Morocco good health and continued success, and peace and prosperity to the people of Morocco.