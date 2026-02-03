Lukashenko Extends Congratulations to President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d0d16cd-d04d-4989-8b57-567e5f27dc9c/conversions/eb529a42-946e-4017-928e-59dcfff6c5d7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d0d16cd-d04d-4989-8b57-567e5f27dc9c/conversions/eb529a42-946e-4017-928e-59dcfff6c5d7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d0d16cd-d04d-4989-8b57-567e5f27dc9c/conversions/eb529a42-946e-4017-928e-59dcfff6c5d7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d0d16cd-d04d-4989-8b57-567e5f27dc9c/conversions/eb529a42-946e-4017-928e-59dcfff6c5d7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko extended congratulations to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the entire Sri Lankan nation on Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the head of state's press service.

The Belarusian leader noted that that deep relations of constructive cooperation had developed between the two countries. "Mutual trust and successful work in education and tourism have already created a solid foundation for our progress," the congratulatory message reads.

The President is confident that, through joint efforts, Belarus and Sri Lanka will continue to enrich their bilateral partnership with new projects in trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian spheres.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Anura Kumara Dissanayake good health, inexhaustible energy, fulfillment of his plans, and peace and progress to the citizens of Sri Lanka.