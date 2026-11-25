Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to extend the visa-free entry regime for citizens of 38 countries through 2027, the Belarusian leader’s press service reported.

The terms for visa-free entry remain unchanged. Citizens of these countries may cross the Belarusian state border via any international road or rail checkpoint, provided they hold valid travel documents. The permitted duration of stay in Belarus is up to 30 days from the date of entry; for citizens of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia—as well as individuals with the status of "non-citizen" of Latvia—the permitted stay is up to 90 days.

The visa-free entry privilege may be used an unlimited number of times, provided that the total duration of stay under this regime does not exceed 90 days within a single calendar year.

Visa-free entry via Belarusian airports also remains in effect.

The decision to establish a visa-free entry regime was first introduced by the head of state in 2022 for citizens of Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, and was subsequently expanded in 2024 to include 35 additional European countries. Since then, more than 1.4 million foreign nationals from these states have visited Belarus.