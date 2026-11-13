Lukashenko: For Belarus, Flax Is Not Only a Strategic but a Political Crop

The present and future of the domestic flax industry became the subject of a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, held at the Orsha Linen Mill, BELTA writes.

“For Belarus, flax is a crop that is not only strategic but also political. Look at the coat of arms of our country. It is an important part of our cultural and historical heritage, one of our symbols, and a very substantial segment of the economy. One might say it is our gold, alongside forests and potash,” the head of state said. He noted that the climate for growing this crop in our country is suitable.

“Today Belarus is among the world’s top three leaders in the cultivation of northern silk — together with France and Belgium. So we have a modern ‘linen Normandy–Neman’ here,” the President figuratively compared. These Belarusian products are bought in 43 countries of the world.

“But the potential of the domestic industry is far from exhausted,” Alexander Lukashenko is confident. “Flax is a unique plant and, with a competent approach, is practically waste-free. It is used in the textile, food, chemical, construction and military industries, as well as in medicine. Those who choose flax make a solid contribution to ecology and to supporting the health of themselves and their families.”