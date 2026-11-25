Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the French authorities’ reaction to recent street protests did not correspond to the democratic principles that the country previously promoted to others, including Belarus. He shared this view in an interview with the French magazine "Le Point".

“You have enough problems [in France and in the European Union as a whole – news.by note], and they are becoming more and more numerous. Because of your so-called democracy. There is no democracy [there in reality – news.by note],” the President said.

“During these demonstrations… You arrested more people than we detained, for which you criticised us [after the events of 2020 in Belarus – news.by note]. Your media showed the real footage. People were beaten by the dozen. And detained by the hundred. But democrats do not act like that,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.