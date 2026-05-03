Lukashenko: Good relations are developing between Belarus and Serbia

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Relations between Belarus and Serbia are developing well, despite certain nuances. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Serbian Ambassador Ilina Vukajlović, BelTA reports.

"There were certain misunderstandings. You are well aware of this. But we hope that any misunderstandings and any kind of movements that are incomprehensible to either you or us will pass. Times change. Especially recently, you have seen how turbulent this frantic world has become. Nevertheless, our relations have always been and continue to be good, despite certain nuances," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he has a practice of meeting with ambassadors from countries close and friendly to Belarus. "You understand that Serbia is no exception in this regard. It is a very kind, warm country, close to Belarus. We have always treated your country with the utmost respect, and we will continue to do so. And we are not indifferent to the processes taking place in Serbia, the current situation. No one better than you can provide such information—open, friendly information," the President stated. "To say that we are not aware of the situation in Serbia would be wrong. We are monitoring and keeping abreast of the situation as much as possible from a distance, and the embassy keeps us informed. However, you know more and can draw our attention to certain issues that may not be visible from Minsk."

"I would like to hear your assessment of what's happening in Serbia and what we in Belarus should focus on," the head of state inquired.

The President stated that Serbia's situation is difficult and always has been: "Serbia has always been an irritant for Western countries. Your President often speaks of this. We understand that things are not easy for you. You don't share a border with us or the Russian Federation—friendly countries that are ready to come to your aid at any time and provide financial, material, and economic support."