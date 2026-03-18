Lukashenko Grants Clemency to 250 Convicted Individuals on Humanitarian Principles

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has issued a decree granting clemency to 250 convicted individuals, citing humanitarian considerations. This was announced by BELTA.

"The President has made the decision to pardon several individuals sentenced for extremist-related crimes. In line with his longstanding commitment to humanitarian values, he also took into account appeals received from the mothers, wives, and relatives of the convicted," the presidential press service reported.

It was further noted that all appeals had been thoroughly reviewed by a special commission headed by the Prosecutor General prior to being submitted to the President. When making his decision, Lukashenko also considered the opinions of members of this commission.