3.60 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.47 BYN
Lukashenko Grants Consent for Trucks with Lithuanian Registration to Exit Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, after reviewing the appeal from Lithuanian and Polish carriers, has decided to allow the exit of Lithuanian-registered freight vehicles, BelTA reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
Since November 2025, these trucks have been in Belarus due to Lithuania's unfriendly actions in closing border crossings on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.