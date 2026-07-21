Lukashenko: Harvest Season - Strong Guarantee of Food Security

The harvest season is not only a test for farmers, but also a guarantee of the country's food security and a key pillar of foreign exchange export earnings. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made this statement during a conference call on the 2026 harvest campaign, BelTA informs.

The head of state noted that the meeting, held via conference call, is traditional, as the harvest is one of the most important topics in the country at this time. "If we talk about the Belarusian mentality, it's firmly ingrained in us that even when the world is rocked by wars and conflicts, and the line between common sense and the madness of certain individuals, including politicians, is blurred, we need to plow, sow, and harvest grain. Because in war and in peacetime, people want to eat," said Alexander Lukashenko. "The harvest season is not only a test, not only the culmination of the entire annual cycle of farmers' work, but also a strong guarantee of our food security and one of the foundations of our foreign exchange export earnings. This is the concern of the entire state, not just the farmers. If we have bread, we will live."