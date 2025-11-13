Lukashenko: Having Country's Own NPP - Way to Ensure Sovereignty and Independence

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7bb18f-9b01-49cb-91df-018c3a624360/conversions/ca88e048-e1d5-4b31-8d41-84b18d4c95be-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7bb18f-9b01-49cb-91df-018c3a624360/conversions/ca88e048-e1d5-4b31-8d41-84b18d4c95be-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7bb18f-9b01-49cb-91df-018c3a624360/conversions/ca88e048-e1d5-4b31-8d41-84b18d4c95be-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7e7bb18f-9b01-49cb-91df-018c3a624360/conversions/ca88e048-e1d5-4b31-8d41-84b18d4c95be-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The construction of a nuclear power plant has determined Belarus's future development as a high-tech nation. President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement at the meeting on the performance of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), the increase in electricity consumption, and proposals for the construction of new nuclear facilities, BelTA reports.

"Five years ago, with the ceremonial launch of Belarus's first nuclear power plant in Ostrovets, the country entered a new era. The construction of the nuclear power plant not only strengthened our energy security but also determined Belarus's future development as a high-tech nation. Having a nuclear power plant is, in a sense, a way to ensure sovereignty and independence," the Belarusian leader stated.

He emphasized that safety and reliability have been and remain paramount at every stage of the plant's construction and operation.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that a five-year period is sufficient to summarize the interim results: "We have secured ourselves a source of affordable, environmentally friendly energy for decades to come, achieving economic and environmental benefits."

The President cited several facts about the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant's performance. Greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by more than 26 million tons. Over its entire operation, the plant has generated over 53 billion kWh of electricity, allowing it to completely eliminate imports. Dependence on natural gas, which previously accounted for 95% of energy generation (currently around 65%), has also been reduced (by 14.5 billion cubic meters), resulting in budget savings of over $1.6 billion.

Moreover, the nuclear power plant has radically changed the face of the Belarusian energy sector. As part of the integration of the Belarusian NPP into the energy system, a large-scale power grid modernization program was implemented – over 1,700 km were reconstructed, modern substations were built, and breakthrough digital technologies were introduced to improve the reliability of power supply to consumers.

"A new economic sector has been formed in the country, the necessary infrastructure and a modern personnel training system have been created. We did not have all of this. Over the years of implementing the national nuclear energy program, we have accumulated unique expertise in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of nuclear power facilities," the Belarusian leader emphasized.