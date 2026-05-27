Lukashenko Heads for Kazakhstan to Participate in EAEU Summit and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has departed for Kazakhstan on a working visit to attend the EAEU Summit and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF 2026), BelTA reports.

In Astana on May 28, the head of state will address the plenary session of the economic forum, the main theme of which is "The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence."

"Alexander Lukashenko will present Belarus's position on technological cooperation within the EAEU and the implementation of artificial intelligence in the real sector of the economy, and will cite examples of domestic expertise in this area," the Belarusian leader's press service reported.