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Lukashenko Heads for Kazakhstan to Participate in EAEU Summit and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has departed for Kazakhstan on a working visit to attend the EAEU Summit and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF 2026), BelTA reports.
In Astana on May 28, the head of state will address the plenary session of the economic forum, the main theme of which is "The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence."
"Alexander Lukashenko will present Belarus's position on technological cooperation within the EAEU and the implementation of artificial intelligence in the real sector of the economy, and will cite examples of domestic expertise in this area," the Belarusian leader's press service reported.
The agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will take place on May 29, includes approximately two dozen issues. The Summit will be held in both restricted and expanded formats. The heads of state will discuss the development of international trade and cooperation with EAEU partners, the use of artificial intelligence, customs legislation, the implementation of cooperation projects, and a number of other topics.