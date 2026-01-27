Lukashenko Heard Progress Report on Snap Combat Readiness Inspection of Belarusian Armed Forces

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71ac56f8-c5e1-495d-8ded-b657594d6307/conversions/dddb9312-f24c-4de1-90f9-d4b1a743eba6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71ac56f8-c5e1-495d-8ded-b657594d6307/conversions/dddb9312-f24c-4de1-90f9-d4b1a743eba6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71ac56f8-c5e1-495d-8ded-b657594d6307/conversions/dddb9312-f24c-4de1-90f9-d4b1a743eba6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/71ac56f8-c5e1-495d-8ded-b657594d6307/conversions/dddb9312-f24c-4de1-90f9-d4b1a743eba6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko assumed control of a large-scale snap inspection of the Armed Forces' combat readiness. On January 28, he heard the report of Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich, BelTA reports.

The President received a detailed briefing on the inspection and interim results, as well as on performance of personnel and equipment, organization of logistics and storage.

Alexander Lukashenko specifically inquired about the arrangement of personnel accommodation and living conditions, as well as the availability of necessary uniforms in challenging weather conditions.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"The President understands perfectly well that the guarantor of any state's security (Belarus is no exception) is a professionally trained Armed Forces. Therefore, our security depends on the readiness and capability of the Armed Forces to accomplish the tasks assigned to them. Such unannounced inspections, adopted and conducted by decision of the head of state, enable us to assess the professionalism and readiness of our Armed Forces to protect the national interests."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3b3051e-86e8-4eb5-a852-42e57cd47977/conversions/498e0986-655e-49a4-a097-00dacd77d71d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3b3051e-86e8-4eb5-a852-42e57cd47977/conversions/498e0986-655e-49a4-a097-00dacd77d71d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3b3051e-86e8-4eb5-a852-42e57cd47977/conversions/498e0986-655e-49a4-a097-00dacd77d71d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a3b3051e-86e8-4eb5-a852-42e57cd47977/conversions/498e0986-655e-49a4-a097-00dacd77d71d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Discussing the interim outcomes of the inspection, as part of the report to the head of state, a more complete report was delivered on the results already obtained in the military units

According to the State Secretary of the Security Council, the President of Belarus is primarily interested in an objective and comprehensive approach to solving tasks assigned to the military unit being inspected: "He's interested in everything, down to the smallest detail, and he listens to the report in great detail. Of course, the primary criteria for evaluating any organization are people and equipment—this is what concerns the President: how the Staffs are prepared to understand assigned tasks, make decisions based on calculations, to assign tasks to subordinates, and how competent are the officers today and capable to assign tasks as well as managing teams and units entrusted to them. The President says that if an officer is prepared, they are capable of receiving a task and solving it. The personnel will accomplish it no matter what, so a great deal depends on the officer's training and preparedness, and the head of state pays close attention to this."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/247a08d7-85e2-4020-9994-a06c902ea32c/conversions/237a98c5-89ee-4a2f-a2bd-5884ebaf81da-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/247a08d7-85e2-4020-9994-a06c902ea32c/conversions/237a98c5-89ee-4a2f-a2bd-5884ebaf81da-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/247a08d7-85e2-4020-9994-a06c902ea32c/conversions/237a98c5-89ee-4a2f-a2bd-5884ebaf81da-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/247a08d7-85e2-4020-9994-a06c902ea32c/conversions/237a98c5-89ee-4a2f-a2bd-5884ebaf81da-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The head of state placed particular emphasis on applying lessons learned from modern military conflicts to Belarus's marshy and forested terrain.