Lukashenko Highlights BSU's Role in Industry, Medicine, IT and Humanities

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to the staff and students of Belarusian State University on the occasion of the university’s 105th anniversary, BelTA reports.

“For more than a century BSU has invariably maintained the status of a leading institution of higher education, effectively combining fidelity to academic traditions and striving for innovation. Today the university is a high-tech scientific and pedagogical cluster. Promising developments are generated in it that become a new word in industry, medicine, the IT sector and the humanitarian sphere. The prestige of the university diploma is confirmed by qualified specialists who think boldly and non-standardly, ready to work in modern competitive conditions,” the congratulation says.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that thanks to the responsible work of the university staff in educating the intellectual elite of the country BSU will continue to make its contribution to strengthening sovereignty and to promote the advanced development of native Belarus.

The President wished the staff of BSU and the students good health, success in implementing the planned plans, happiness and a good mood.