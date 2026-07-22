Lukashenko Highlights “Sincere Friendship” with Georgia in Message to Kavelashvili

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili on his 55th birthday, BELTA reports.

“Relations between Minsk and Tbilisi are rooted in sincere friendship and close cultural ties that developed successfully over decades during the Soviet era, when our peoples lived and worked side by side as good neighbors, jointly building the economy, culture, and sports, and achieving significant results and genuine victories,” the message reads.

Lukashenko expressed confidence that expanding cooperation based on partnership and mutual understanding will contribute to the prosperity of both countries.

He wished President Kavelashvili good health, wisdom in decision-making, and continued success for the benefit of Georgia and its people.