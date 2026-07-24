Lukashenko Holds Meeting on Key Investment Projects Implementation with Foreign Countries

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko convened a meeting to discuss ways to expedite work on priority projects with foreign investors, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that he regularly visits other countries. One example is a recent major business trip, during which Alexander Lukashenko visited Russia, China, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

Moreover, the Belarusian side is always well received in various regions of the world – in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere. Such trips have a positive impact on the economy, as specific and significant agreements on developing cooperation are reached at the head of state level.

"The impact of such trips is significant. But I'm afraid of red tape, lest all this be lost," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko outlined the reason why he decided to gather those responsible and hear how important agreements are being implemented: "The most important thing is the economy, the foundation. We need to avoid delays, and we need to ensure that these missions, especially at the head of state level, don't pass by in passing and miss the mark. But, in addition, both ministers and the prime minister are making relevant missions."