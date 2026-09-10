Lukashenko Holds Meeting on Licensing Issues

Clear wording and well-considered decisions are required: Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is holding a major meeting on the licensing of activities essential for protecting people's lives and health and ensuring national security.

The improvements will affect the service and healthcare sectors, as well as supplementary education for children and youth. The decisions reached will serve as the basis for further refining amendments to the relevant laws.

The primary objective is to examine in detail the proposed new measures, which will impact citizens in every region of the country. Updating licensing legislation is a response to current needs and aims to improve the quality of services provided.