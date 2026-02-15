Lukashenko: I offered the US an ideal plan for Venezuela, but they did something stupid

At a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he offered the US an optimal plan for Venezuela, but the American side, he said, did something stupid, BELTA reports.

"I tell them (the US – Ed.) constantly, frankly, where they're wrong. They're wrong with Maduro – they've done something stupid. I warned them. At the Americans' suggestion (not me – they asked me), I was drawn into this problem. And I offered them an ideal solution. An ideal solution! But they went their own way. Donald wanted to somehow please the military," the President said.