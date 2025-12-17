Lukashenko: If it were up to Trump alone, war in Ukraine would have ended long ago

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27b7282-351c-4c6a-bfdd-8e3213d6fe59/conversions/1fbd4e7d-f76b-4fb7-b002-8bc5e4db8130-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27b7282-351c-4c6a-bfdd-8e3213d6fe59/conversions/1fbd4e7d-f76b-4fb7-b002-8bc5e4db8130-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27b7282-351c-4c6a-bfdd-8e3213d6fe59/conversions/1fbd4e7d-f76b-4fb7-b002-8bc5e4db8130-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27b7282-351c-4c6a-bfdd-8e3213d6fe59/conversions/1fbd4e7d-f76b-4fb7-b002-8bc5e4db8130-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. broadcasted an excerpt from an exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the American television channel Newsmax TV. This media outlet covers 60 million American households.

Key questions from the U.S. journalist: how does the Belarusian leader assess the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and what does he think about America's national security strategy; the situation in Venezuela (what is happening, what to do about the U.S.'s non-recognition of the elections); the Ukrainian track: when will the conflict be resolved, what advice did the Belarusian President give Trump in their conversation before Alaska, and why does the European position on this issue have no prospects.

Journalist Greta Van Susteren asked the President of Belarus: if Donald Trump is so powerful, when will he be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine?

Alexander Lukashenko noted that if this issue depended solely on Trump, the war would have ended long ago.

“There are two sides still in conflict here - Russia and Ukraine. And then they added us to the mix - Belarus. We border this conflict, and we are also not indifferent to how events will unfold there and how it will end. This is a multilateral process. And Trump alone will not resolve this issue,” the Belarusian leader noted.

"I spoke with him on the phone before Alaska, when he was meeting with Putin. I told him directly that this would not be a short period. We would need to prepare for hard work. It would not be possible to resolve this issue quickly, as we say. That is how it is happening. I advised him then to make every effort to reach an agreement with Russia to stop the war. The shooting must be stopped on the front lines and all movement toward war must be halted. And when there is no shooting, when people are not dying, as Trump constantly says, then you can talk for a month, two months, or years," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President gave the example that a peace treaty between the USSR and Japan has not yet been concluded, but this does not prevent the countries from cooperating for decades.

"Therefore, the main thing today is to stop the bloodshed so that people do not die. If people are not dying, then sit down and negotiate whatever you want. Both territorially and in other ways," said the Belarusian leader.

"I emphasize that we must ensure that Russia does not feel threatened in this regard. We must do everything possible to prevent Ukraine and its army from rearming at this time, so that the Americans do not supply weapons there together with the Europeans," he said.

Alexander Lukashenko considers it important to "freeze this conflict from the beginning to the end."

He recalled how peace agreements on Ukraine were reached in Minsk in 2015.

"If only the Europeans hadn't taken such a foolish position back then... They wanted to give the Ukrainians time to rearm and fight back against Russia, as Merkel (former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ed.) later stated. It turns out that they didn't come here to negotiate peace, but to discuss a future war. The agreement was concluded then. The mediators, so to speak, were the Europeans - Germany and France. How did it end? With nothing. I suggested then that the Americans should be included in this company, because without America there would be no peace there. If the agreements reached here in Minsk had been implemented then, there would have been no war," the President said.