Lukashenko in Myanmar: “We Are Building Relations for the Benefit of Our Peoples”

Belarus and Myanmar should build relations that serve as an example for other countries in the region. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko on July 2 during one-on-one talks with the President of Myanmar.

The agenda focused on taking cooperation to a new level in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and the humanitarian sphere — all areas that had been discussed during the previous visit, which took place as an official one just over six months ago.

Myanmar possesses vast resources, including oil, gas, and significant agricultural potential. As a former British colony, the country sees its future only through equal partnership relations — something Belarus is prepared to offer.

This visit marks the conclusion of the Belarusian President’s working trip to the Asian region. The presidential aircraft has already departed for home.

The Belarusian plane landed in Myanmar in the afternoon Minsk time. In Naypyidaw, it was already evening due to the 3.5-hour time difference. The Belarusian leader was welcomed, among others, by diplomats, including ambassadors from both countries. It was recalled that during the previous visit, a decision was made to abolish visas and upgrade the level of diplomatic missions from consulates to embassies.

A little over six months have passed since the last visit. In November 2025, the two heads of state held extensive negotiations in various formats, which resulted in the signing of around 30 agreements and a joint action plan until 2028, which has since been put into implementation.

During the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko noted that he had arrived in Myanmar after visiting several other countries. “I could not help but come to you today, especially while being in this geographically distant region,” the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko observed that he and Min Aung Hlaing know each other well, having met and held talks on many occasions. This has already created a certain foundation and history in the development of relations between Belarus and Myanmar. Nevertheless, the current visit and negotiations carry their own importance.

Regarding the agenda of the working visit, the Belarusian President explained that several issues would be discussed, including the implementation of previously reached agreements.

“We need to accelerate. You can see what is happening in the world. The world is developing very rapidly and often unpredictably. We see this too. We must overcome this unpredictability in the world through active actions,” the President emphasized.

Pharmaceuticals, industry, mechanical engineering, and agriculture were areas in which Myanmar immediately showed interest in Belarusian products, tractors, and medicines. The nearly 55-million-strong country was a British colony for a long time. Colonialists were interested in it because of its natural wealth — oil, gas, sapphires, and jade. After gaining independence, while the resources remained, the question of developing sectors of the economy that required immediate technological advancement became acute. It is in this area that Belarus has taken a partnership position in many directions.

During the meeting, President Lukashenko personally congratulated Min Aung Hlaing on his victory in the presidential elections. He noted that during previous meetings, wishes had been expressed that this would happen. “It has happened. You have won. You have won unconditionally and unequivocally. I congratulate you on this victory,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

“We must build relations between our two countries with you that will be regarded as an example for other states in this region. The foundation of our relations will be the well-being of our peoples. We are not friends with you against anyone. We are friends with you and are developing relations for the benefit of our peoples,” the head of state said.

Lukashenko noted that it was necessary to give a start to a new stage in the development of relations between Belarus and Myanmar.

Min Aung Hlaing’s impression of Belarus has been formed, among other things, during his recent visits. Last year, he visited the country twice while serving as Prime Minister — in March for an official visit and in June on the sidelines of the EAEU summit.

Min Aung Hlaing, President of Myanmar:

“First of all, I would like to warmly welcome you to our country from the bottom of my heart. And thank you for finding the time to come to us after Russia, China, and Indonesia. This is proof of your personal attitude toward us, and it is of great importance. It is important to develop relations not only at the level of the leadership of the two countries, but also between parliaments and people.”

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that supplies of food products to the country are growing at a fairly serious pace. This includes not only finished products but also dry milk, which is used to produce goods supplied to social and military organizations. Several projects for the assembly of Belarusian equipment on the territory of Myanmar are currently in the final stages of implementation. Bellegprom is also working very actively in the country, with several projects in the sewing of clothing, primarily specialized clothing, and footwear.

In a fairly short period of time, Myanmar has rightfully come to be regarded as a close partner of Belarus in the Asian region. The current task facing both sides is to increase trade turnover and make use of the logistics available to official Naypyidaw. This provides direct access to the Indian Ocean, which serves as a strategic gateway to world trade.