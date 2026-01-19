Lukashenko: In the face of aggressive competition, the trend toward quality is becoming decisive

In today's conditions of aggressive competition, the trend toward quality is becoming decisive. This opinion was shared by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the presentation of the State Quality Mark to representatives of enterprises whose products received this high recognition based on the results of 2025, BELTA reported.

The President noted that over the years of independence, Belarus has significantly reformatted the economy, introduced the most progressive areas, and expanded competencies. "In today's conditions of aggressive competition (not always fair, however) and rapid technological change, the trend toward quality is becoming decisive at all levels – at the enterprise, industry, nationally, and even globally," the Belarusian leader believes.