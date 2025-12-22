3.68 BYN


Lukashenko instructs Dmitry Gora to monitor implementation of genuine human rights for Belarusians
When appointing Dmitry Gora as Prosecutor General of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko instructed him to pay special attention to ensuring the full implementation of genuine human rights in the country, BELTA reports.
"The prosecutor's office is designed to ensure uniform and strict compliance with the law in our country. This is obvious. We've somewhat watered down the topic of human rights. It's not our fault. But genuine human rights... You must ensure that all of this is implemented in Belarus. The right to work, wages, and the right to justice are all rights that every person has in our country," the President instructed.
"Therefore, based on life and our legislation, we must recognize the true rights of our Belarusians. And not only Belarusians, but also those who come to us. I've spoken about this at length regarding migration," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized