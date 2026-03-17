Lukashenko: Internal Troops Capable to Perform Any Task under the Most Challenging Conditions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebd385d2-2350-49a4-88ac-0fc225561e91/conversions/1ebdd8cc-5f81-4bcc-a59a-45eb137d285e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebd385d2-2350-49a4-88ac-0fc225561e91/conversions/1ebdd8cc-5f81-4bcc-a59a-45eb137d285e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebd385d2-2350-49a4-88ac-0fc225561e91/conversions/1ebdd8cc-5f81-4bcc-a59a-45eb137d285e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebd385d2-2350-49a4-88ac-0fc225561e91/conversions/1ebdd8cc-5f81-4bcc-a59a-45eb137d285e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated servicemen and veterans of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the 108th anniversary of formation, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

The head of state noted that the history of the Internal Troops is inextricably linked with the complicated period in the formation of Belarusian statehood and is filled with striking examples of courage, valor, and bravery. "We will always remember and honor the deeds of those who heroically fought against the invaders, Nazi invaders, nationalist gangs, and criminal elements," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

"Today, the Internal Troops are rapidly developing, and we can confidently say that they are capable of performing any mission, even under the most challenging conditions, to protect the constitutional order, combat crime, extremism, and terrorism, maintain public order and critical state facilities, as well as to defuse explosive hazards," the congratulatory message reads.

The President emphasized that Internal Troops personnel honorably perform a complex, yet honorable, and essential service, ensuring peace and the creative work of citizens, demonstrating high professionalism, discipline, and dedication. The Internal Troops are among the leaders of the military-patriotic movement in our country.

The Head of State addressed his sincerest words of gratitude to the veterans of the Internal Troops: "You have established strong traditions of devotion to duty, oath, and native land, which today shape our youth."