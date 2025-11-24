Lukashenko Invites Nicolás Maduro to Visit Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended an invitation to Nicolás Maduro to visit Belarus during a meeting with Jesús Rafael Salazar Velásquez, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to Russia. The meeting took place on November 25 at the Palace of Independence, as reported by BELTA.

"Venezuela is not a foreign country to Belarus. We have been cooperating with you for a long, long time. I would like our relations to be more intensive, more advanced. There is much to discuss," the head of state declared during the conversation with the diplomat.

During the discussion, the President made a request to the ambassador: "I very much ask you: convey to my friend Nicolás Maduro that we always await him in Belarus. It is high time he visited us here in Belarus."