Lukashenko Invites Togo to Actively Cooperate with Belarus on Sidelines of SCO Summit
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko invited Togo to more actively cooperate with Belarus. The head of state made this statement at a meeting with Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.
"There are no closed topics; you are very good friends to us – I am sure, in the present, not the future. And I invite you to more actively cooperate with our high-tech country," Alexander Lukashenko said.
The Belarusian leader outlined a number of areas in which Belarus is ready to support Togo. "I know you are interested in high technology, medicine, maternal and child health, and healthcare – and in cooperation in these areas. We are ready for this," he assured.